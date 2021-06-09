CDC improves travel safety rating for Guam

Guam is now a much safer place to visit, based on its latest COVID-19 travel risk rating from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In three weeks' time, the island went from having a risk rating of "very high" to "moderate," an improvement by two tiers.

CDC's latest rating comes just as Guam prepares to exempt more fully vaccinated travelers from the 10-day quarantine upon their arrival, thereby boosting its chances of welcoming back visitors.

The island has kept its new COVID-19 cases and its recent hospitalization and death rates low, allowing for the lifting of more social and business pandemic restrictions.

A level 2 or "moderate" rating on the CDC list means 10 to 50 cases have been reported over the past 28 days.

Despite more COVID-19 variants recently identified on Guam, they didn't result in more hospitalizations.

"We welcome CDC's downgrade in travel risk for Guam from very high to moderate," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "This complements our recently updated protocols that allow vaccinated travelers to enter our borders without quarantine."

The Guam Visitors Bureau said it's also pleased with CDC lowering Guam's travel risk rating.

"We must continue to do our part and follow our health and safety protocols," Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB director of global marketing, said on Tuesday. "By maintaining our efforts, we can liberate our island from COVID-19 and begin to revitalize our tourism industry."

Guam is one level away from having the best travel risk rating of "low" in CDC's four-level ranking system.

"Get fully vaccinated before traveling to Guam," CDC stated. "Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Guam, including mask wearing and social distancing."

Guam on May 15 started allowing travelers fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to skip quarantine upon entry to Guam.

It's also soon going to exempt from quarantine those fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, pending the release of the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines.

Expats welcome

The governor said Guam also has a "unique opportunity" to share its vaccination success with American expatriates in the region, an initiative the government expects to roll out shortly.

Proposed policies and rules for the Air V&V vaccination and vacation program are being finalized, in a collaboration between GVB and Public Health, along with other members of the governor's medical advisory team.

The governor has also asked the White House to increase Guam's vaccine supply to enable non-U.S. citizens to travel to Guam for their COVID-19 vaccination.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the downgrade in travel risk "speaks volumes of our collective work to defeat COVID-19."

"Our island heeded the call to action and delivered," he said. "As we embark on Operation Liberate Guam, our goal to reach herd immunity by Guam's Liberation Day, we remain confident in our people and their ability to keep each other safe."

Guam's goal is to reach 80% herd immunity by the time it celebrates its 77th Guam Liberation Day on July 21.

That means more than 11,000 individuals still need to be inoculated in about six weeks to reach the target 96,000-plus fully vaccinated individuals, and the government has rolled out a vaccination incentives program to try to boost that rate.