The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered Guam's travel risk rating over COVID-19 concerns from "high" to "moderate" or level 2, boosting the island's plan to reopen its tourism by May.

A "moderate" travel risk rating from the CDC means 10 to 50 COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days.

This is the second time in about a month the CDC noted improvements in Guam's safety rating based on a four-level ranking.

In March, Guam went from having a travel risk rating of "very high" to "high."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday said Guam looks forward to an even lower risk designation from the CDC very soon, which is "low" or a level 1 rating.

A level 1 rating means there were fewer than 10 cases over the past 28 days, and Guam has been seeing zero to less than five cases a day for the past few weeks.

"We welcome the latest designation from the CDC, which recognizes the efforts by our people to change the course of our battle with this global pandemic," the governor said in a statement Tuesday morning.

A "moderate" designation also means travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid all nonessential travel to Guam, according to the CDC.

"If you travel to Guam, get fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC stated on its website.

For more than a year, the island's tourism has been at a standstill over pandemic travel restrictions.

The governor's tourism reopening task force, including the Guam Visitors Bureau, has been preparing to welcome back tourists.

"It's been a long process to get the CDC travel risk downgraded, but we got it down in record time. We have turned the tide against COVID-19. You can feel it in the air," GVB President Carl Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said this is great news for Guam and gave kudos to the governor and the island people for their efforts.

"The change in the travel risk demonstrates Guam’s collective efforts to take control of this virus. Let’s continue our progress to reach the May 1st reopening, and protect each other by achieving our vaccination goals," he said.

The governor also announced earlier the post-travel quarantine requirement could be lifted by May 1.

The governor said this CDC downgrade communicates to the nation – and the rest of the world – "that we are taking charge and taking control of the virus."

"More importantly, it paves the way for reopening Guam and re-energizing not just tourism, but our economy," she said.

Guam shares the same travel risk rating of "moderate" with its main tourism markets of Japan and South Korea, and its closest neighbor the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

'Path to Half'

More than 32,000 of Guam's adults are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.

This means Guam is that much closer to its "Path to Half" and ultimately its goal of achieving herd immunity, he said.

The goal, he said, is "liberating our island from this deadly virus and rebuilding a stronger, healthier Guam."

"While this pandemic has forced us apart, it could not break our spirit," the governor said. "Together, the people of Guam have demonstrated their willingness to do what is necessary to protect one another, including wearing masks, washing hands, and watching their distance. With COVID-19 vaccines readily available to all adults, and those 16 and over, we look forward to more progress – and an even lower risk designation – from the CDC very soon."

An additional 53,000-plus doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived during the weekend.