CDC lowers Guam's travel risk level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered Guam's travel risk rating over COVID-19 concerns from "very high" to "high" as the island prepares to reopen its tourism.

It's still not ideal for a travel destination but it's at least better than the island's months-long ranking of "very high" or level 4, which tells travelers to "avoid all travel to Guam."

A ranking of "high" or level 3, according to the CDC, means "travelers should avoid all nonessential travel to Guam."

The CDC changed Guam's rating on Monday. Days before that, senators raised the matter with Guam Visitors Bureau officials who are preparing to reopen the island's tourism by May.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez on Tuesday welcomed the "great news," considering the "CDC normally takes several weeks or more before category changes are made."

"This progress is in line with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's plans for the revitalization of our tourism industry. Guam has made significant progress to be reclassified by the CDC and we will continue to work together with our federal and local partners to keep everyone safe and healthy. We must remain vigilant in our efforts," Gutierrez said.

For a population of 200,000 or less such as Guam, level 3 or "high" means there are 51 to 100 new cases over 28 days.

Level 4, meanwhile, means new COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days reached more than 100.

Leon Guerrero said at the height of Guam's second surge, the island had a COVID Area Risk, or CAR, Score of 47, but it's now down to 0.1 "through our collective efforts."

"The CDC has recognized the success of our policies and the commitment of our people to do what is necessary to protect one another and have downgraded our travel risk from level 4 to level 3," the governor said in a statement.

The governor said while Guam still has much work to do to further lower its risk, she is confident in the progress of Operation Liberate Guam, a campaign to vaccinate at least 80% of the island's adult population by July.

"To the people of Guam: Remain vigilant – wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance," she said.

More than 20% of Guam's population has been fully vaccinated or got two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, while most states have so far covered only about 9% of their population.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said while COVID-19 adversely affected the way people greet, celebrate and mourn, "it could not take away the fundamentals of our culture – to take care of one another."

"Throughout this pandemic, our people have stepped up and did what we needed to do to contain the spread. Let's continue on this road to recovery and rebuild a stronger Guam," he said.

The governor earlier expressed confidence that Guam's tourism would reopen by May 1, but it's too early to tell whether a travel safety rating of level 3 from the CDC is good enough for tourists to start coming back to the island.

A level 2 or "moderate" rating on the CDC list means 10 to 50 cases over the past 28 days, and a level 1 or "low" is fewer than 10 cases over the past 28 days.

The CNMI, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia and Palau, all of Guam's neighbors, have a "low" risk area rating.