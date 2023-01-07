CDC: New flight requirements for travelers to US from China, Hong Kong and Macao

Travelers from China, Hong Kong or Macao bound for the United States are now required to show proof of a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result, or documentation of recovery, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. But according to the Guam Visitors Bureau, the new requirements have little impact on Guam tourism.

"This requirement ... applies to passengers who have been in China, Hong Kong or Macao in the past 10 days and are traveling to the United States from one of the following airports: Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea; Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Canada; and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Canada,” the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services said in a press release.

The guidance, according to the agency, is in line with national guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received Dec. 28, 2022.

"Travelers to the U.S. affected by the CDC order will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test if they have been in the (People's Republic of China) in the last 10 days. No more than 2 days before their departure to the United States,” the Public Health Department said.

If a passenger tests positive for COVID-19 10 days before a flight, a document of recovery is acceptable in lieu of a negative test result, Public Health said, however, there are instances when an air passenger will not be able to board.

"Airlines must confirm the negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board or deny boarding to the passenger,” Public Health said in the release.

What does this mean for Guam?

Gerry Perez, GVB's vice president, told The Guam Daily Post the new requirements have little impact on the island's tourism arrival numbers.

"Guam currently does not have direct flights from the countries listed. If travelers from those countries choose to visit Guam, they will need to connect with other hubs that offer direct service to the island. While Guam does receive some visitors from parts of China, it is minimal,” Perez said.

According to GVB, visitor arrivals for these markets are almost nonexistent. GVB reported that the arrival numbers for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 are as follow for the three source markets:

China – 124 in FY2021, 416 in FY2022.

Macao - No data.

Hong Kong – 31 in FY2021, 125 in FY2022.

"Currently, there are no direct flights or carrier service from these countries to Guam. The last time Guam had direct service from two carriers, United and HK Express, was about six years ago in FY2017,” Perez said.

There have been "no official movement or developments to date," by airlines servicing flights to and from these source markets for Guam, Perez said.

The restrictions went into effect Thursday morning, for all travelers 2 years old and above, Public Health said in its release.

The travel notice was issued as part of the response to a Level 2 Alert to practice enhanced precaution due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and limited health care resources in those areas, Public Health said.

According to the CDC, “In December 2022, China ended its Zero-COVID policy. Since then, COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly, resulting in the highest number of cases per day in China since the start of the pandemic. There are also indications that severe cases and hospitalizations are increasing. There are reports that the health care system is overwhelmed and access to health care and medicine is limited. As cases increase, chances of new variants of concern emerging increase as well.”