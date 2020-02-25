CDC raises caution on travel to South Korea to highest level as more Korea-Guam flights canceled

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised its caution on travel to South Korea to the highest level.

CDC issued "Warning Level 3" just hours ago. This means Americans are urged to avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea because of "widespread community transmission," CDC stated.

South Korea has confirmed 893 people have tested positive for the novel virus, which is the highest number of cases for any country outside of China.

Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the coronavirus but the global fear of travel has caused adversely the local tourism industry.

More Korea-Guam flights have been canceled.

As of Tuesday, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority confirmed 82 flights between South Korea and Guam have been canceled from Feb. 14 to March 15.

That's an increase from the 57 flights that Korean Air, Jin Air and Jeju Air canceled for the Guam route between Feb. 14 and March 1.

These cancellations mean a 25% decrease in seat capacity in a month's time for the South Korean market, said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the Guam airport's marketing administrator.

South Korea accounts for the bulk of tourism arrivals on Guam – 753,357 out of 1.66 million last year.

Guam's second-largest tourist market – Japan which accounted for 684,802 of Guam's arrivals last year – hasn't seen flight cancellations, said Faasuamalie.