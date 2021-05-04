CDC raises Guam's risk level to 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the warning level for Guam to Level 3.

A Level 3 means:

• Travelers should avoid all nonessential travel to Guam.

• If you must travel to Guam, get fully vaccinated before travel.

• All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.

“The latest designation from the CDC is a reminder that we must stay vigilant. While we have achieved our Path to Half goal, it was prudent that we keep our strict quarantine protocols in place to continue to protect our community against this deadly virus and its variants. Wearing our masks, washing our hands, watching our distance, and getting vaccinated are still our best safeguards. We applaud our community for doing their part, but all of us need to remember that this pandemic is far from over,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a statement to the community.

Lt. Governor Tenorio added, “Though we achieved our Path to Half, the work continues as we push forward Operation Liberate Guam—our goal to vaccinate 80% of all eligible persons by July 21, 2021. Our Administration, Public Health, the State Surgeon Cell, Guam National Guard, and all our partners are ready to administer these vaccines, but we need the community to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Together, we're going to emerge from this pandemic a stronger, healthier, more united Guam.”

News of the increase comes after clusters associated with a basketball game, employees at a hotel and a karaoke bar were discovered. Guam's hospitalization numbers also have slowly increased to today's seven patients - two of whom are in the intensive care unit at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center's Monday night report.

For more information on how CDC determines levels for COVID-19 Travel Health Notices, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/how-level-is-determined.html