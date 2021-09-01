CDC: Risk of travel to Guam 'very high'

Guam has a high 80% full vaccination among COVID-19 vaccine-eligible residents, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again recommended avoiding travel to the island because of the high number of new cases over the past 28 days.

The CDC on Monday placed Guam back on level 4 or "very high" on its COVID-19 travel health notice category.

It's the worst travel health level to be in, especially with Guam trying to welcome back visitors or invite them to get COVID-19 vaccination while vacationing.

"If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said on its website listing Guam and other destinations under level 4.

According to CDC's four-level COVID-19 travel health notice criteria, a destination is placed in the level 4 category if it has had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez on Tuesday said GVB is "disappointed with the change in the travel risk rating to Guam," but he said the island community "remains resilient in the fight against COVID."

"Guam still has the highest vaccination rate in the nation and is still one of the safest places to be in the world," Perez said. "We continue to support control of the spread of cases and aid in the recovery of our number one industry."

Some 80% or 109,102 of 136,293 estimated vaccine-eligible residents, or those 12 years old and older, have already been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 30. Hundreds more continue to line up daily to get vaccinated.

It's only been three weeks since CDC placed Guam on a "high" or level 3 category. That's from a ranking of "moderate" or level 2 in June.

Guam was previously placed on level 4, but it had never been placed on level 1 or "low" since the pandemic started.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, on Tuesday said Adelup recognizes that the increase in COVID-19 cases locally "has warranted a shift in CDC travel risk."

"As seen in the last two weeks, Gov.Leon Guerrero has taken steps to contain community spread," Paco-San Agustin said. "These measures included implementing limits on social gatherings, suspending in-person learning, and requiring proof of at least one vaccination for covered establishments."

She said in addition to containing the spread of the virus, these efforts also work toward "protecting our fragile health care system."

With the highly transmissible delta variant spreading in the community, the number of cases has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks.

Guam's new COVID-19 cases have been exceeding 100 daily, and hospitalization reaching 35 a day. Testing has been exceeding 1,000 daily.

The island's COVID-19 area risk score surged to 39.3, from less than 1 a few weeks ago.

This comes at a time when GVB is trying to encourage tourists from its main markets of South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to visit once again after the travel disruptions that the pandemic caused.

Travelers to Guam the past year were mostly military personnel and returning residents, as well as tourists from Taiwan under GVB's Air V&V or vaccination and vacation program.

However, the last charter flight from Taiwan was on Aug. 23, bringing the Taipei National Basketball team to Guam.

There are no planned charter flights from Taiwan in September at this time.

"We continue to be active with our air service development plans and are in the middle of discussing additional charters through December," Perez said.

Meanwhile, the last day of the free trolley rides was on Monday. GVB paid for the trolley service for the safety and convenience of tourists, military personnel and residents.