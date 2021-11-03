CDC team investigating DOAs arrive on Guam

The Centers for Disease Control team invited to help local health officials figure out why Guam has seen a surge in COVID-19 patients who are dead upon arrival at the hospital will be meeting with the Department of Public Health and Social Services today.

As of yesterday, the four-person team was waiting on the last of their colleagues to arrive before a formal meeting would be held, said Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson. The team members include: Public Health Adviser Canditra McLemore, senior microbiologist Duping Zheng, biostatistician Hong Zhou, and medical epidemiologist Jan White.

Their arrival and start of their investigation comes as DPHSS plans its vaccination program for children ages 5-11.

Carrera said they’ve already started discussions with Guam Department of Education and private schools. DPHSS will likely offer two settings for kids to get the shots - at a community clinic setting as well as in-school vaccination.

“We’ll be working closely with schools again … as the primary concern for in-school vaccinations will be parental consent,” she said.

Carrera added that DPHSS already has a working relationship with schools for other shots as part of their immunization program.

The Federal Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended a lower-dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for the younger age group, which local health officials said is critical to get thousands of children protect against the SARS-Cov-2 virus as the delta variant continues to infect more young people.

On Tuesday night, the Joint Information Center reported two pediatric cases at the Guam Memorial Hospital, two minors ages 16 and 11.

Currently, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccination is being administered to teens ages 12 to 17 under an emergency use authorization.

DPHSS is waiting for 7,500 doses it order last week in anticipation of the FDA’s and CDC’s approval, Carrera said. She said DPHSS would like to begin vaccination as soon as it’s allowed.

Investigating DOAs

On Monday, there were four COVID-19-related deaths reported and one of those cases was also categorized as dead on arrival.

San Agustin wrote to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC director, requesting assistance to determine the common characteristics and factors involving patients who were “dead on arrival” at hospitals and whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

He also asked for assistance to review what he called a "disturbing and extremely concerning trend” of high new COVID-19 cases.

“Unfortunately, despite our relatively high vaccination coverage, we are experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases in our territory,” San Agustin wrote to Walensky in the Oct. 7 letter.

“For a few days, we had the highest case rates in the country. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 (has) also increased with a surprising number of cases being individuals who died before even reaching the hospital. The cases of dead-on-arrival, make up a large proportion of our COVID-19 deaths - over the past three weeks at approximately 30%.”