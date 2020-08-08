CDC tells travelers: 'COVID-19 risk in Guam is high'

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued a warning to travelers that "COVID-19 risk in Guam is high."

"CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential international travel to Guam," CDC stated in its advisory. "Travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Guam."

"If you get sick in Guam and need medical care, resources may be limited," the CDC warned.

Overall, Guam saw a rate of 1.6% positive results out of 23,480 COVID-19 tests since March.

The nation has a much higher positive rate at 8.7%, according to CDC's data.

The warning did make reference to Guam as a foreign entity.

"Check with the Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health of Guam or the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine," CDC said in the advisory.

"Local policies at your destination may require you to be tested for COVID-19 before you are allowed to enter the country. If you test positive on arrival, you may be required to isolate for a period of time. You may even be prevented from returning to the United States, as scheduled. You might consider getting tested before your trip. If so, see Testing for COVID-19 webpage for more information," CDC stated in the warning.