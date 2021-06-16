CDC tests confirm 17 Guam cases of variants of concern

Seventeen samples from Guam tested positive for different variants of COVID-19 in the latest batch of results received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, according to the Joint Information Center.

Of the 17 samples confirmed as variants of concern, three were travel-related cases and 14 had no known travel history.

The three travel-related cases were identified in the government of Guam quarantine facility. No close contacts to the three travel-related cases were identified. Of the 17:

• 15 were identified as B.1.1.7 or the U.K. variant;

• one was identified as the B.1.351 or the South African variant; and

• one was identified as the P.1 or the Brazil/Japan variant.

The Brazil/Japan COVID-19 variant was first detected in four travelers from Brazil’s Amazonas state, Japan’s Health Ministry confirmed in January, Reuters reported. Of the four travelers who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Jan. 2, a man in his 40s had a problem breathing, a woman in her 30s had a headache and sore throat, a male teen had a fever, and a female teen showed no symptoms, the health ministry said, as reported by Reuters.

Guam had one confirmed case of the Delta variant from India confirmed two weeks ago, but no Delta variant was reported in this latest batch from the CDC.