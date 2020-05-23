The Department of Public Health and Social Services is asking the public to participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 National Immunization Survey in Guam.

The contractor, National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, will contact island residents to assess immunization coverage among children 19-35 months of age, and adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

Participation is voluntary. Officials are asking the public to participate, as the information allows CDC to identify groups at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, to provide feedback coverage in an effort to increase coverage, and to evaluate the effectiveness of programs designated to increase coverage.

Questions asked will include when children were last vaccinated, Public Health said in the press release. The information provided will be kept private, officials stated.