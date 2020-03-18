Guam will receive $479,000 to support its COVID-19 response and preparedness activities, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The funding was made available in the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which passed in the House as HR 6074 and was signed into Public Law 116-123.

According to Del. Michael San Nicolas, Congress directed immediate access to $475 million to support states, territories and tribes to conduct public health activities in the first emergency response package. The Emergency Supplemental Act directed that each jurisdiction receive 90% of its total fiscal year 2019 CDC award.

The $479,000 can be used on Guam for various purposes that include monitoring of travelers, data management, emergency operations and coordination, and the purchase of equipment, supplies and shipping.

The federal funding can also be used to reimburse the government for any costs associated with preparation and response to the virus outbreak since Jan. 20.

"I appreciate Gov. Leon Guerrero working expeditiously to ensure that our island receives this first round of funding made available through our efforts in Congress as I urged her to do within minutes of the House passing HR 6074," San Nicolas stated. "Further, more funding will soon be available, including the $7 billion in loan subsidies to small businesses who have been financially impacted by the outbreak."