Guam will no longer be on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of risky areas for travel due to COVID-19, just as the island begins welcoming more flights and visitors.

For Guam Visitors Bureau officials, Guam has been a safe place to visit because of its high COVID-19 vaccination rate, robust testing and treatment, and compliance with mask wearing and other mandates despite the CDC's listing.

Hours after GVB's announcement, three more COVID-19-related fatalities were reported, involving unvaccinated individuals ages 36, 54 and 68, two of whom had underlying health conditions.

Since the pandemic started, Guam, the Northern Marianas, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have been included in the CDC's regularly updated travel advisories list, and are treated as foreign destinations separate from the United States.

That will change effective Dec. 6, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said at the meeting of the Recovery Task Force on Wednesday.

"If you recall, this is one of the issues that we keep bringing up ... that no matter what our situation is, we keep getting labeled as a high-risk district," Perez said.

At the task force meeting, Perez cited White House Associate Director for Puerto Rico and Territories Gretchen Sierra-Zorita as the source of information for Guam's removal from the CDC list.

Perez said the Chicago Department of Public Health has "jumped the gun" by already removing two states and Guam from their weekly COVID-19 travel advisories.

The CDC does not issue travel risk recommendations for the 50 states, many of which have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates than Guam and other territories.

"We are 92% fully vaccinated," Perez said, adding that 21% have received their booster shot.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score is at 0.7, but the CDC still listed it this week as having "very high" or "level 4" travel risk.

It's the worst CDC travel health notice category, especially with Guam trying to reinvigorate its pandemic-hit tourism industry by getting most of its residents fully vaccinated and easing travel restrictions for most travelers.

At the time the CDC placed Guam back on its "very high" rating on Aug. 30, Guam's CAR score was nearing 40 because of the surge spawned by the delta variant.

Tourism reopening

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio on Wednesday afternoon welcomed Guam's anticipated Dec. 6 removal from the CDC's COVID-19 travel recommendations by destination, which he said means Guam will be considered domestic travel.

"As a U.S. territory, we welcome this news which aligns us with our stateside counterparts and better positions us for reopening to our tourism markets sooner," he said in a statement.

Five airlines from Korea have either added flights or resumed regular flights, while Asiana Airlines will return to Guam on Dec. 23 - 18 years since it stopped flying the route in 2003, GVB officials said.

Tenorio said "not only is Guam 'Where America's Day Begins,' but we have continually been a leader in this pandemic response, instituting mandatory travel quarantine, mask mandates, and proof-of-vaccination requirements earlier than others."

"We believe this change also recognizes the tremendous progress we have made in recent weeks, combating the third surge of COVID-19," he said.

Many of Guam's tourism-related businesses have reopened, including travel and tours businesses, restaurants, retailers, taxi and other transportation, and tourist attractions.

GVB also hosted another familiarization tour to help promote Guam as a golfing destination among Korean travelers, Perez said.

Omicron: New bogeyman

But while Guam no longer has to be labeled as a risky destination for travel, Perez raised concern about the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"This is a new bogeyman – omicron variant," he told the task force. "There's been a lot of discussion and a lot of uncertainty associated with this variant but according to the World Health Organization, this variant poses a very high global risk that could lead to surges with severe consequences, whatever that means."

There is no known or reported presence of the omicron variant on Guam.

But Guam's main source of tourists before the pandemic – Japan and Korea – have started banning the entry of foreign nationals in an attempt to stave off the omicron variant.

At the Recovery Task Force meeting, GVB said one person with the omicron variant was detected upon entry into Japan.

International reports said the omicron variant was detected in a male Namibian diplomat in his 30s who had landed in Tokyo on Sunday, traveling from Namibia. It's one of the African countries where omicron cases were initially reported.

Perez said the push for full vaccination and booster shots should continue.

"You should know that 3 billion people around the world are not vaccinated and that becomes really a reservoir for a lot of virus variants," he said.