CDC to send team to investigate Guam's COVID-19 'dead on arrival' cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending a team to Guam this month to find out what are the common characteristics and factors involving patients who were “dead on arrival” at hospitals and whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin submitted the request to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC director, earlier this month.

“The mission for this team is to investigate the risk factors of COVID-19 transmission and severe diseases on Guam. And this is despite our high vaccination rates, and also look at our strategies for testing and how to expand our capacity,” said DPHSS Chief Public Health Officer Chima Mbakwem during a Thursday morning press conference.

“And also the primary objective is to conduct the investigation to assess the common characteristics of transmission and disease among those who are classified as dead on arrival.”

Mbakwem said about three people will be included in the team to include a senior epidemiologist.

DPHSS officials have said a majority of Guam's recent fatalities linked to SARS-CoV-2 were categorized as "dead on arrival".

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mbakwem said getting the “boots-on-the ground technical support from the federal government has given us the tools we need to expand COVID-19 resources to our people and fill the gaps—vaccination, testing, monoclonal antibody therapy, booster shots, quarantine and isolation.”

“It’s important we remain focused on the mission to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and encourage healthier habits. Now that we have a team arriving to investigate DOA cases, we hope to prevent more fatalities from occurring,” he added.

DPHSS also said three additional members from the U.S. Public Health Service arrived last week and one member who previously arrived in September was extended for another 30 days.

The four clinical laboratory scientists are assigned specific roles at the Guam Public Health Laboratory. All four are highly skilled U.S. Department of Health and Human Services senior officers providing technical laboratory assistance to GPHL.

“The department has a good working relationship with its federal partners, and they have been very supportive and responsive to our needs. We recognize that there are large demands across the US and resources may be limited. This is why we are always grateful for the support, the expertise, and the guidance we receive. It’s also an opportunity for our team to learn and exchange ideas as we work alongside our federal counterparts,” San Agustin said.