CDC: Virus an unprecedented threat

The government of Guam didn't feel the need to isolate the 36 travelers from China who were the last to gain entry into Guam on the eve of the Trump administration's ban on foreigners entering the United States from mainland China.

The 36 who were allowed entry between Saturday and Monday are staying in unspecified Guam hotels, sources confirmed.

They were cleared at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport through a multiagency effort, and they arrived before the travel ban went into effect, said Janna Manglona, medical director at the Department of Public Health and Social Services and an infectious disease specialist.

If any of the recent arrivals from China become ill, they will be evaluated by a clinic or hospital emergency room, she said. Clinics, hospitals and health care professionals are to report possible symptoms of the pneumonia-like novel coronavirus.

Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, officials have reiterated.

If Guam does have a confirmed case or cases of the virus, the government will use isolation rooms at local hospitals, Manglona said.

'Worrisome data points'

The United States travel ban for incoming passengers from China underscored a heightened concern over the rapid spread of the virus, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official stated.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Respiratory Diseases, said in a teleconference Tuesday Guam time: "What I would say is this is an unprecedented situation and we have taken aggressive measures. A couple of weeks ago there were 41 cases in China," she said, according to a transcript.

As of Tuesday, in China, the country's National Health Commission reported 20,438 confirmed cases, including 15 in Hong Kong and eight in Macao through the end of Monday, The Washington Post reported. The self-governing island of Taiwan reported 10 cases, The Washington Post further reported. Two confirmed deaths outside of China occurred in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Messonier said worrisome data suggest that people who have no symptoms or are mildly symptomatic "may be transmitting the disease."

"All of those are worrisome data points. This is aggressive action by the United States, but our goal is to slow this thing down," she said of the travel ban.

"We made an aggressive decision in front of an unprecedented threat that action now would slow this down, and action now has the biggest potential to slow this thing down. And that’s what the theory is here. And other countries are making different decisions, but I would say that multiple countries are also taking pretty aggressive actions."

Factors for isolation

Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, director of DPHSS, said her department follows CDC protocols.

"When we do the screening at the airport, we have to identify if they traveled to China or if they've been exposed to somebody who has been known to have the virus," Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

She added that GovGuam agencies also have to take into consideration if passengers are showing any signs or symptoms associated with the virus.

If passengers meet both the criteria, she said, "then we would have to isolate."

If passengers show no signs of symptoms and are not from a high-risk area such as Wuhan, China, then they will be released, she said.

Along with the surveillance measures in place, Unpingco-DeNorcey said, health cards with DPHSS' contact information are to be distributed to passengers who are feeling ill.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the agency would then respond to observations at the hotels for possible cases of the virus. She added if a patient needs further evaluation, the person would be moved to DPHSS or another listed health care provider to be quarantined.

Thermal scanner under consideration

In a briefing hosted by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association on Tuesday, governor's chief of staff Tony Babauta said there are plans to bring thermal scanners to the island. These scanners are used to detect fever.

He said currently the government of Guam is counting on the travel ban put in effect to stop the flow of visitors from China into Guam and the rest of the United States.

There are now 11 U.S. airports that have been designated as reroute destinations for passengers who are allowed entry into the United States from China. Americans and their immediate relatives who originated from China are also to pass through these airports for a 14-day monitoring period before they are allowed to continue on to their final destinations.

The airports are John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York; Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Illinois; San Francisco International Airport; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii; Los Angeles International Airport; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia; Washington-Dulles International Airport, Virginia; Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas; and Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Michigan.

Airlines face stiff penalties if they transport passengers in defiance of the ban, said Rolenda Faasuamalie, marketing administrator for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

The travel ban doesn't cover Guam-bound travelers originating from Taiwan and Hong Kong, she said.