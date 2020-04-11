CDC visits Mangilao prison after recruit gets virus

Health officials are investigating the exact count of officers, inmates and detainees who may have come into contact with a Department of Corrections recruit who tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a site visit of the Mangilao compound on Thursday. Health experts walked through some of the prison units that the recruit had been assigned to prior to testing positive for the virus.

Thirty-eight corrections officer recruits, who were scheduled to be sworn in on April 10, have been ordered to quarantine at home after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“Public Health and CDC are working out the details on testing a few officers,” said DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon. “...They were satisfied with our preventive measures.”

The recruit who tested positive contracted the case after another family member tested positive. He had last worked at the prison on March 31.

Aguon said DOC continues to work with Public Health to determine what actions to take next.

As a precaution, DOC leadership also placed three corrections officers who attended a large funeral on April 3 on leave to quarantine at home.

Director’s memo

DOC acting Director Joseph Carbullido issued memorandums on April 6 reminding his staff to practice the 6 feet social distancing requirements and to wear a face mask while at work.

“Effective immediately, all personnel are reminded and directed to be in compliance with Executive Order 2020-09. All division chiefs and platoon commanders shall review and be familiarized with the reference executive order and shall conduct briefing on the information and distribute to all their personnel to ensure they are fully aware and understand the content,” Carbullido stated. “Failure to adhere to the executive order and this directive whether on- or off-duty may be considered grounds for insubordination and subject to disciplinary action.”

Aguon said DOC requires all staff to wear gloves and mask and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the facility.

Outside vendors also have their temperatures checked along with answering a questionnaire to find out where they’ve been and if they could have had any potential exposure to the virus.

Aguon added that the prison has designated an area in Mangilao that would serve as an isolation unit if any inmates or detainees test positive for COVID-19.