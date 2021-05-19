CDC warns travelers Guam 'very high' risk

Guam once again hit the worst COVID-19 travel risk rating of "very high" based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's four-level ranking. This just days after the island marked the reopening of tourism on May 15.

A "very high" or level 4 rating from the CDC means "travelers should avoid all travel to Guam."

That was a result of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days. Guam also recently recorded three COVID-19-related deaths in three days.

But the CDC rating "should not be viewed as a setback" in Guam's recovery, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Tuesday.

The governor said it should be viewed instead as a reminder that Guam must keep the basic COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. She encouraged people ages 12 and up to get vaccinated.

Guam continues to have one of the highest full-vaccination rates on American soil, and this allowed the governor to permit social gathering for up to 100 people and lift quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers on May 15, hoping to spur arrivals to the island once again.

"Reopening our island is dependent on our ability to hold ourselves accountable. If you're sick, stay home," the governor said, reiterating her call for people to continue wearing their mask in public, wash their hands frequently and to watch their distance from one another.

'We cannot let our guard down'

Gerry Perez, vice president of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said the island "must stay focused" in its efforts to vaccinate the island community.

"More importantly, we cannot let our guard down," he said. "We have already made significant progress toward revitalizing our tourism industry, but we must remain vigilant and protect each other during this pandemic."

As of Monday, 72,899 individuals were fully vaccinated.

The governor hopes to achieve 80% herd immunity by July 21 – that percentage translates to about 109,081 immunized Guamanians.

Perez said the COVID-19 situation "remains fluid and it is clear the recovery of the tourism industry continues to be a long-term effort."

Guam's main tourism markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan could still take some time to come back in substantial numbers, and most flights from these countries remain suspended.

About six weeks ago, Guam's travel risk rating went from "moderate" to "high" because of COVID-19 clusters.

The governor said anyone who has been exposed to a positive case should immediately get tested and self-quarantine.

"We know all too well how a single positive case can multiply into a cluster, and the adverse effects on families, schools and businesses," she said. "Please do your part to protect one another and keep Guam safe."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the virus can be beaten by vaccination, and echoed the governor and GVB's call for people to get immunized.

"While we have seen more positive cases in our community in recent weeks, data tells us most of these individuals were not immunized. With more of our population eligible for the vaccine, more people can receive the protection it provides. For those 12 years of age and over, please get the free COVID-19 vaccine and help our island in our effort to liberate Guam from this pandemic," he said.