Celebrate Earth Month by creating art at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge

ART IN NATURE: Come paint with the Guam National Wildlife Refuge 2021 Artist in Residence Fawn Nadine Mendiola. Creativity comes second nature to Mendiola as she comes from an artistic family. She is a fourth-generation artist. She graduated from the Academy of Art University with a BFA in Art Education and has been painting for over 15 years. Her medium of choice is acrylic paint on canvas and is inspired by Guam’s natural environment and religious images. Photo courtesy Kina Lewis

Residents can capture and celebrate nature at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge during an Earth Month painting session, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stated in a press release.

Artist-in-residence Fawn Nadine Mendiola, from 10 a.m.-noon April 24, will help participants paint native plants and wildlife in their natural setting and learn about the rich history, culture, and natural resources at the Ritidian Unit of the Guam National Wildlife Refuge. No experience is necessary, according to the press release. Beginners are encouraged to attend.

This free event is open to participants ages 13 and above. All art supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Deadline to register is April 22.

The registration packets are available at the National Park Service T. Stell Newman Visitor Center in Sumay; operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration packets also are available online at: https://bit.ly/3e5bKgB

Participation is limited to 20 people.

This event is an interagency collaboration between the War in the Pacific National Historical Park and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at Ritidian Point as part of the Art in the Park program.

