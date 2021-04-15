Residents can capture and celebrate nature at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge during an Earth Month painting session.

Artist-in-residence Fawn Nadine Mendiola, from 10 a.m.-noon on April 24, will help participants paint native plants and wildlife in their natural setting and learn about the rich history, culture, and natural resources at the Ritidian Unit of the Guam National Wildlife Refuge. No experience is necessary, according to the press release. Beginners are encouraged to attend.

This free event is open to participants ages 13 and above. All art supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Deadline to register is April 22.

The registration packets are available at the T. Stell Newman Visitor Center in Sumay; operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration packets are also available online at: https://bit.ly/3e5bKgB

Participation is limited to 20 people, physical distancing will be observed, and participants must wear a mask. This event is an interagency collaboration between War in the Pacific National Historical Park and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at Ritidian Point as part of the Art in the Park program.

For more information, email kina_lewis@nps.gov or call 671-788-9722 or 671-333-4051

(Daily Post Staff)