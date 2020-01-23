About 27 people from at least eight countries took their oath to become an American citizen Wednesday.

The naturalization ceremony was held in the District Court of Guam the same week the country honored civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

University of Guam President Dr. Thomas Krise gave the keynote address.

"If you think about the commitments made and the oath, that bravery is really important to the preservation of freedom and the system and rights we are committed to in that oath require a certain courage on our part. So I applaud you for that courage," said Krise. "What makes America so different in the world is this idea that we have espoused what these human rights are and then we are committed as a country to defending those. Not just for ourselves, not just for us now as citizens, but for the whole world. To do what we can as a nation of citizens committed to these human rights that we will do what we can to spread that to the world."

Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr., who is set to retire at the end of this month, was also recognized, as it was his last naturalization ceremony.

"It's kind of bittersweet because he's handled most of them for the last 16 years," said Chief Judge France Tydingco-Gatewood.

For the final time, Manibusan led the pledge of allegiance with participants.

"We are going to miss you," said Tydingco-Gatewood.