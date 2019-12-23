Gingerbread House Weekends

Enjoy different activities at Dusit Thani Resort Guam, from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 21-24. Cost is $35 per child. Call for more information and to make reservations: 648-8525.

The Salvation Army bell ringing

This holiday season, give the gift of your time and ring the red kettle bell with The Salvation Army. Bell ringing is held at various locations throughout the island, including Guam Premier Outlets, Micronesia Mall, Agana Shopping Center and both Cost-U-Less locations. To schedule your family or group of friends for a bell-ringing session, call 477-9818 or email kettles@salvationarmyguam.org.

Worlds of Wonder

Colorful and brightly lit, the Christmas array, which is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, started Dec. 5 and will run until the end of the month. The lights turn on nightly from 6-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The lights are on extended hours Friday to Sunday when they close at 11 p.m. The holiday array is located next to Tumon Sands Plaza. The annual display features Santa's elves, his reindeer and a tropical Christmas theme that embraces the Hafa Adai spirit. Expect a crowd, but take the family for a free evening of beautiful pictures and enjoy the colors of Tumon.

Guam Territorial Band

Guam's official band invites the community to its upcoming performances.

Dec. 23, 6 p.m. – Fiesta Resort (poolside)

Dec. 24, 3-5 p.m. – DFS Holiday Event (marching band)

Governor's Holiday Home & Christmas Festival

• Holiday Home at Government House in Agana Heights is open from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays until Jan. 7.

• Christmas lights at the Guam Museum and Skinner Plaza will be lit at sundown until Jan. 7. Check out live entertainment at the outdoor stage every Saturday.

Hilton Holiday Train

The Holiday Train at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa is on display at the main lobby. Proceeds of this year's event will go to the Autism Community Together. For more information, call 646-1835 ext. 5501.

“Let There Be Peace”: St. Fidelis Friary Christmas Village Display

The annual Christmas display returns to the Agana Shopping Center, open from 6–9 p.m. until Jan. 6. There is no entrance fee.