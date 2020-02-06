Celebrate your senses at the Lotte Resort Island Dinner Show

For four nights a week the Lotte Resort in Tumon pulls out all the stops — on the stage and on your dinner plate — with their Island Dinner show at La Seine.

Executive Chef Pete Dizon, who has literally been around the globe during his career, which includes a stint in Dubai at the Marriott, opening the Shangri La in Makati, and several years with Norwegian Cruise Line touring the world.

“All the places the ship goes we would change the menu. I gained a lot of experience in international food; French, Italian, Mediterranean,” he said.

He landed on Guam in 2000 and has since been named Excellence in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Awards Master Chef of the Year in 2017 and 2018

Now docked at the Lotte, Dizon has created a vast buffet with Maine lobster grilled right before serving, tender roast ribeye that is slow cooked for hours, and a sushi bar with fresh sashimi and assorted rolls.

Amble along the more than a dozen dishes and its apparent Dizon has made sure everyone will find a flavor sensation to enjoy.

Among the fried rice, stir fry noodles and salad, is escargot sautéed in garlic and onion glazed with white wine and finished with a heavy cream - for the more sophisticated palate.

The La Kalbi, marinated beef short ribs, is a nod to the Korean roots of the Lotte. A classic Filipino style barbeque chicken flavored with lemon grass, or a Japanese-style teriyaki will satisfy local and visiting tastes.

If you are able to save room for dessert - it will be a challenge - La Seine continues to impress with its unforgettably creamy taro cheesecake and sweet and tangy tropical mango mousse cake.

Dinner and a show

The cosmopolitan spread pairs perfectly with the cultural performance by the dancer from the Natibu Academy choreographed and led by Dr. Benjie Santiago.

“This is a good fit for us. It’s like home,” Santiago said.

Like Dizon who blends multiple cultures into a feast for the taste buds, Santiago does the same for the eyes and ears with the 30-minute show, which he described as 60% CHamoru influenced.

"We take a little snippet to New Zealand and Tahiti and to Hawaii,” he said.

The Natibu dancers captivate the audience with their colorful garb, professional skills and enthusiasm.

"It’s about conveying that Hafa Adai spirit … getting together, dancing together, celebrating together," said Santiago.

Celebrate all your senses, with the sights, sounds and tastes of the Island Dinner Show at La Seine.