- Number of passengers on Flight UA189 undisclosed
- BREAKING NEWS: Governor announces 3 cases of COVID-19 on Guam
- BREAKING NEWS: Governor declares public health emergency
- Aircraft carrier wing sailors under curfew following fight
- GPD: Curfew laws to be enforced
- Navy base restricts shopping; suspends guests
- Identity theft victim: Guam businessman was his best friend
- Teen in bus stop fight freed from DYA
- Delegate: Guam included in proposed $1K aid for each American adult, $500 for each child
- Philippine government giving international travelers 72-hour deadline to leave. Guam-bound passengers left with few options
The military leadership on Guam and people above their pay grades in the chain of command have touted our island as having one of the highest … Read more
- Ron McNinch
In August 1665, Cambridge University was suspended due to the plague and students left London to wait out the crisis. Isaac Newton went home a… Read more
- By Vanessa A. Judicpa
Last year, the girls and I had plans to visit one of our best girlfriends in Texas but due to unforeseen circumstances on my end, I was unable… Read more