CELEBRATIONS ERUPT AS BIDEN WINS

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rejected Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden’s promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes gave Biden more than the 270 he needed, prompting all major TV networks to declare the former vice president the victor after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday’s election.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden said on Twitter.

Congratulations poured in from around the world, including from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making it hard for Trump to push his repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was rigged against him.

On Guam, congressional candidate Robert Underwood said, "This is a great victory for a new direction for our nation that will bring enormous opportunities for all Americans and especially for us in Guam. We have the potential to develop a Guam-specific agenda that will bring economic relief and security to your family, affordable health care to all and increase educational opportunities. We have the opportunity to address long standing issues between Guam and the federal government in a new political environment."

"In Guam, we have the opportunity to elect a delegate who can help us take advantage of these opportunities and fulfill our potential. Our future in Washington, D.C., is in our hands and the moment is at hand over the course of the next few days until November 17. We need someone who has worked with national leadership in the past and can do so easily in the future. We need a steady hand, a trusted voice and someone who will protect you and your family every single day," said Underwood, who is running in a runoff against incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas.

Trump, who was golfing when the networks made their calls for his rival, immediately accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“This election is far from over,” he said in a statement.

Trump has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results but elections officials in states across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud, and legal experts say Trump’s efforts are unlikely to succeed.

As the news broke, loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides were staying, and in cities around the country.

Biden’s running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, tweeted a video of her calling Biden to congratulate him: “We did it Joe!” Harris will be the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country’s No. 2 office.

Cheers and applause were heard in neighborhoods around Washington, D.C., with people emerging onto balconies, yelling, honking car horns and banging pots. The wave of noise built as more people learned of the news. Some were in tears. Music began to play, “We are the Champions” blared.

In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, people clapped, and erupted in screams of joy as the news spread. Some residents danced on a building’s fire escape, cheering while others screamed “yes!” as they passed by.

In a reminder of the divided state of the country, however, angry pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” demonstrators gathered at state capitol buildings in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

The protesters in Phoenix chanted “Trump won!” and “We want audits!” One speaker told the crowd: “We will win in court!”

Former and present political leaders also weighed in, including congratulations from former Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney. Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham called on the Justice Department to investigate claims of voting irregularities.

The networks’ declaration for Biden came amid internal concerns within Trump’s team about the strategy going forward and pressure on him to pick a professional legal team to outline where they believe voter fraud took place and provide evidence.

One Trump loyalist said Trump simply was not ready to admit defeat even though there would not be enough ballots thrown out in a recount to change the outcome. “There’s a mathematical certainty that he’s going to lose,” the loyalist said.

Biden’s win ends Trump’s chaotic four-year presidency in which he played down a deadly pandemic, imposed harsh immigration policies, launched a trade war with China, tore up international agreements and deeply divided many American families with his inflammatory rhetoric, lies and willingness to abandon democratic norms.

Prior to the election, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost - and he stuck to that approach. He falsely declared victory long before counting was complete.

On Saturday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien urged supporters to be ready to attend protests or rallies that the campaign is “propping up around the country,” according to a person familiar with the situation.