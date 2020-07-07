A cement truck and a white sedan crashed this morning in Yigo sending one person to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The truck looked as if it was turning left out of the road leading to Simon Sanchez High School, according to witnesses. The sedan was driving south on Marine Corps Drive heading towards Dededo.

First responders were at the scene.

Guam Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Paul Tapao said the crash occurred at 9:16 a.m. by Jun Jucento in Yigo. One person, the driver of the sedan, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City.