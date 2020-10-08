Thousands of Guam residents won't be able to visit loved ones at their graves on All Souls' Day this year.

The island's Catholic and private cemeteries will be closed on All Souls' Day, according to a joint press release.

Representatives of the Catholic and private cemeteries said the closure is an effort to protect the island community from the potential spread of COVID-19.

"We share with you the pain of not being able to visit your loved ones on this special day. This was not an easy decision for us to make," according to the joint statement. "However, we value everyone's health more than anything else."

"Instead of going to the cemeteries on All Souls' Day this year, we urge you to set aside time together as a family in your homes, to light a candle, offer prayers and share your recollections of those who have gone on before us. Their memories can bind us closer together."

Representatives from Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada; Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona; Yona Catholic Cemeteries of Guam; and Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills signed the statement.

"This is the first, to my recollection, that we've not held Masses at the cemeteries (on All Souls' Day)," said Tony Diaz, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Agana. He said the archdiocese supports the decision of those who manage and care for the cemeteries, noting that typically, the cemeteries are crowded with hundreds of people at a time.

It's unclear if the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti also will be closed. Tim Aguon, acting director of the Veterans Affairs Office, is awaiting guidance from the federal office, which oversees the nation's cemeteries for those who served in the military.

Gates closed

The Catholic and private cemeteries on Guam met and reached a joint consensus to close cemeteries with the hopes they can help residents "avoid large crowds congregating at cemeteries on All Souls' Day weekend and potentially spread the COVID-19 virus at an unprecedented rate."

"We recommend that you plan your cemetery visit before Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, or after Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020," representatives stated.

Also, all traditional All Souls' Day Masses at each cemetery are canceled.

Instead, the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña will offer a livestreamed Mass, with Responso, at noon on Monday, Nov. 2.

Watch the services online at www.aganacathedral.org and at facebook.com/aganacathedral.