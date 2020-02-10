Census crews confirming addresses

Throughout the month of February, enumerators from the Guam Census Office will be going to houses throughout the island to confirm its location and gather information to help with the census data collection that begins in March.

This process, called address listing, is the critical first step for the 2020 census of Guam, officials said. Address listing helps ensure a complete and accurate population count by noting where houses, apartments, shelters, and other residences are located. During this time, census workers will use maps provided by the Census Bureau to identify and list where all of Guam’s residents live and primarily stay.

“While performing address listing, census workers will not ask you questions or knock on your door,” officials stated in a press release.

Following the address listing process, in March, census enumerators will travel door to door, to conduct the in-person interviews of each household. The interview period will extend through the summer to make sure everyone on Guam is counted once, only once, and in the right place.

In light of recent safety concerns and reports of would-be robbers scanning homes or trying to scam residents out of important personal information, the Census Office noted that census workers are easily identified by:

• Two official badges

• A yellow 2020 census of Guam safety vest

• A Census Bureau tote bag

Every census worker vehicle will also have either a 2020 census of Guam car magnet or placard.

“The Guam Census Office encourages the community to welcome the enumerators into their neighborhoods and to secure their pets for the duration of field activities to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” officials stated in a press release.

“All data collected will remain strictly confidential, even during this early stage of field activities, and every employee of the 2020 census of Guam takes a lifetime oath to protect that information.”