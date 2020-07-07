Census Guam: Recent mailing was an error, meant for stateside residents

In recent days, the U.S. Census Bureau inadvertently sent a mailing to post office boxes in Guam that was intended for stateside residents only. Guam residents who receive this mailing should disregard it, Census Guam announced.

The 2020 Census of Guam is being conducted over the phone or through in-person interviews at your home or local Census Center. Guam residents are urged to call the number on their notice of visit to complete the Census interview or schedule an interview appointment. There is no online option for Guam.

If you have not received a notice of visit or have any questions, call the Census of Guam office at (671)645-2020 or email guam@2020cenus.gov.