Census of Guam employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Guam Census Office reported on Tuesday that an employee with their office has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee remains in home isolation and has never had contact with the public in their capacity as a Guam Census employee,” stated a release by the Guam Census Office.

The confined area in which the employee works has been deep cleaned and is closed to other employees, according to the Guam Census Office.

The office sanitizes its work spaces twice a day, the press release stated.

It enforces the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing and conducts temperature checks of all employees before entering, stated the release.

The office has remained closed to the public since Aug. 15.