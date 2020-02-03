Census workers start visiting villages

The 2020 census of Guam is now visiting every village across the island to begin collecting data for the census, according to a Guam Census Office press release.

Today, enumerators begin address listing, which is the first step for the 2020 census of Guam. Address listing helps ensure a complete and accurate population count by noting where houses, apartments, shelters, and other residences are located. Census workers will use maps provided by the Census Bureau to identify and list where all of Guam’s residents live and primarily stay. While performing address listing, census workers will not ask you questions or knock on your door.

Address listing will take place through February and be done during daylight hours (between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.). Beginning in March, enumerators will travel door to door, to conduct the in-person interviews of each household. The interview period will extend through the summer to make sure everyone on Guam is counted once, only once, and in the right place.

Cars, workers will be easily identifiable

During both the address listing and interview phases, every census worker will be easily identified by:

· two official badges, · a yellow 2020 census of Guam safety vest, and

· a Census Bureau tote bag.

Every census worker vehicle will also have either a 2020 census of Guam car magnet or placard.

The Guam Census Office encourages the community to welcome the enumerators into their neighborhoods and to secure their pets for the duration of field activities to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

All data collected will remain strictly confidential, and every employee of the 2020 census of Guam takes a lifetime oath to protect that information.

The 2020 census of Guam is the once-in-a-decade population count of our island, providing a snapshot of our growing and diverse community.

Responses to the 2020 census of Guam will help to direct federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.