Census workers to be paid through May 5

Local census workers will continue to be paid through May 5 said Terrina Long, 2020 census adviser to Guam.

Field activities for the 2020 Census were suspended on March 16 to comply with an executive order to shut down all nonessential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Mansfield, an enumerator who was going door-to-door gathering information for the census for about two weeks before the shutdown, said he and his coworkers have not been informed about the move to pay them through May 5.

"That's news to me," he said, "We are not hearing that information passed down to us."

Aubrey Daniels, who has worked as an enumerator since January, said she was also unsure how long she will be paid for.

"We were supposed to be paid through this week, but after that we don't know," she said.

Mansfield said he has inquired with his team leader and was not able to get an answer on how long he would continue to receive a paycheck. He said he also reached out to Congressman Michael San Nicolas's office for clarification.

"It very stressful for a family," he said.

Long said all employees are notified through their immediate supervisory chain of the payment through the beginning of May.

While field operations have ceased during the public health emergency, management has continued engaging in administrative and logistical activities to guarantee field operations are able to resume quickly and efficiently once the suspension is lifted, Long told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended the executive order through May 5 and Long said the suspension of field activities will be delayed through that period.

Long said the goal remains to deliver a high quality 2020 Census of Guam within the allotted time frame and the local office will work with the national Census Bureau directly to make any needed adjustments due to the pandemic.

But James said he is unsure of how stable is job is.

"We don't know how this will all turn out," he said.

Daniels said while she and her coworkers are "just grateful they are being paid," she would also like to know how to plan for the future.

"When this is over we may have to get in line for unemployment," she said.

“The Guam Census Office values the safety and health of its employees and every member of the community and will adhere to all Governor's directives once the suspension is lifted. We remain committed to ensuring the 2020 Census of Guam is conducted securely and safely, and that each person is counted once, only once, and in the right place,” Long said.