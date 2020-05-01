The Mangilao area near the church and senior center is typically filled with night market attendees and manåmko' playing bingo. But the situation was entirely different on Thursday, as the island remains under a public health emergency.

More than a hundred people showed up to get tested during the government's expanded testing program.

The program was opened to all who live in the central part of Guam who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said he counted 80 cars driving up and more than 40 people walking up near the Mangilao Senior Center to get tested. His count was done in the first hour of the three-hour event.

"Everything is running smooth and well," Ungacta said. "We got the support from the Guam National Guard, Guam police and fire, public health and volunteers."

He said the Department of Public Health and Social Services had provided 450 test kits for the event.

"I highly encourage everyone to get tested," said Mayor Ungacta. "We are trying to all contribute to support this effort to build up the numbers for testing and get back to some kind of normalcy."

The mayor said the process was manageable with police monitoring traffic flow.

He also said the response from his constituents has been positive.

"Let's all do our part and be safe," he said.

The testing program continues today in Agat and is open to southern residents.