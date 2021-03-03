Centuries-old ‘memories’ of colonial Guam formally gifted by Spain

A rare manuscript covering more than 200 years of Marianas history has now been officially donated to the University of Guam.

“Memoria de las Islas Marianas” was written by a Spanish colonial governor named Felipe de la Corte y Ruano-Calderón during the 1850s, and was subsequently published in Madrid about 26 years later, according to UOG.

The document is a handwritten copy of this account made by Father Jose Palomo, an early CHamoru scholar, in the late 1800s. It is one of just two known remaining copies in the world, and was turned over as a “permanent deposit” to UOG’s Micronesia Area Research Center by an anonymous Spanish donor on behalf of the family of the last Spanish governor of the Mariana Islands: Don Juan Marina.

“We have great possibilities for exchanges – for exchanging students and exchanging faculty. The manuscript that we are celebrating and the memoranda of understanding that we will be signing are symbols of what we can do as we move forward with celebrating our history, and celebrating our uniqueness, and celebrating our relationships,” Thomas Krise, president of UOG, said at a formal handover ceremony.

The event was part of efforts from the Spanish government to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Magellan-Elcano circumnavigation. A navy training vessel from Guam’s former colonial power, called the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, left the island Tuesday, following a port visit during its retracing of the historic maritime journey. The ship is scheduled to pass through the Philippines next, on its way back to the Spanish port of Cadiz.

Like many things, the ongoing global pandemic also had its effect on planned local celebrations. Many residents and academics could not directly participate because of public health restrictions and concerns. Three emissaries sent by the king of Spain were the only representatives who came onshore, and the head of this delegation mentioned the potential good the donation of the manuscript can do.

“The document is expected to revive the interest that these memories already attracted in the 19th century. In the end, it is through knowledge of our history that we can add context to the cause of events, appreciate the good in our past, understand the present, and build a better future,” Rear Adm. Santiago Barber y Lopez from the Spanish Navy said.

The public will be able to view the handwritten copy of “Memoria de las Islas Marianas” later this year in a new exhibit at MARC, according to the university.