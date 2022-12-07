Ceremony honors university faculty, staff

Several top team and individual talents from the University of Guam were honored during this year’s Triton Awards Program held Nov. 30 at the UOG Calvo Field House. According to a press release, this year's awards honored their accomplishments from 2021.

Since 2018, the program has been an annual tradition that honors full-time employees of the university who have excelled in their work, made noteworthy contributions or rendered exceptional service to their divisions.

The previous two years' ceremonies were conducted virtually due to the pandemic, with Andrew C. Guihama, senior computer operator in the Office of Information Technology, recognized as Triton of the Year for 2020; and Orana D. Elsegini, word processing secretary at Academic and Student Affairs, for 2021.

This year's recipient was David Okada, interim chief of staff and board liaison in the President’s Office.

“I appreciate the work that you do as a team. Thank you for making me look good,” said Okada, eliciting laughter from the audience, as he accepted the award on behalf of his entire team.

The 2022 recipient acknowledged the contributions made by numerous individuals and departments in the background to his mission at the Office of the President and for the broader goals of the university, the university said in the release.

Additional winners recognized from other categories are:

• Triton Team Award: UOG marketing and communications office.

• Faculty of the Year: Myeong-Ho Yeo, assistant professor, Water and Environmental Research Institute.

• Student Employee of the Year: Chelsea Marie Gonzales, administrative technician, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

• Triton Cares Awardee: Virgilio Calceta, maintenance worker, Triton Athletics.

• Innovation Award: Amanda Blas, associate director, Global Learning and Engagement.

• COVID-19 Hero Award: Daniel Carlton Raglmar, outreach coordinator, Global Learning and Engagement.

• Institutional Prestige Award: UOG Sea Grant.

• Supervisor of the Year: Carlos R. Taitano, director, Global Learning and Engagement.