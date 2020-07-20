To commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Fena Cave massacre, a site visit was held at the cave located at the Naval Munitions Annex on U.S. Naval Base Guam on Sunday.

"Over the last several years, the Agat Mayor's Office has coordinated with NBG and Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Guam to visit the cave site," stated a release from Naval Base Guam.

"Due to COVID-19, a small ceremony was held this year, which included a blessing by Fr. Alberto Rodriguez. In attendance were Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico, Agat Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran and the Agat Mayor's Office staff, NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes, NMCPAC EAD Commanding Officer Cmdr. Daryl Adamson and Japan Consul General Toshiaki Kobayashi."

On July 19, 1944, Japanese soldiers killed more than 30 young men and women from Agat and Sumay with grenades and bayonets in the caves near Fena Lake.