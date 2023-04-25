Certain Adelup staff see raises this year

Jon Junior Calvo, chief of staff for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, saw a $15,000 pay increase at the beginning of the year, raising his pay from $115,000 to $130,000.

Calvo is one of several Adelup staffers that received pay increases following a “separation” at the end of 2022 and a renewed unclassified appointment in January, according to personnel actions published by the Department of Administration.

Another major pay raise went to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the governor, whose pay went from $75,000 to $85,000. Catherine Flores, a staff assistant, and Josephine Cepeda, a special assistant, also received $10,000 raises.

Pay raises ranged from a few thousand to several thousand among various staffers and special assistants, while others employed at Adelup did not receive raises.

“The governor determined after individual performance evaluations that upward pay adjustments should be awarded. They were funded by the Office of the Governor's fiscal year 2023 budget,” Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.

She also stated that the total pay adjustments at Adelup amounted to $15,484 per pay period. They were effective from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, or three-fourths of the fiscal year, according to Paco-San Agustin, who noted that information on employee pay at the governor's office was published on the governor's website nearly three weeks ago.

But the pay matter did come up recently, at Monday's session, when lawmakers debated a measure proposing to direct the creation of a dedicated website to view all procurement announcements, Bill 8-37, from Sen. Jesse Lujan.

“I do support the measure because I think transparency has to be a lot more than a document dump on a government website,” Sen. Chris Barnett said on the session floor.

“I support his. I think we should break up other pieces of information that may be buried in other websites across the government of Guam. … I was struggling looking at a website this morning, the Department of Administration website. It's a really good website but there's just so much information on there, it's really hard to narrow down what you're looking for,” Barnett added.

The senator said he was looking for information on pay raises because a constituent called his office Monday morning upset with the governor's administration over pending government pay raises, when Adelup staffers and some Cabinet members had already received “some very sizable pay raises.”

Lawmakers passed legislation funding 22% pay raises for government employees under the general pay plan in late March, which was signed into law at the end of the month. However, the bill requires the governor to submit certain written plans before it can be implemented.

“Being the old media hound that I am, I decided to hop on this (DOA) website. … I started looking at these documents … and I was shocked to see, for example, not to call anyone out, but the chief of staff of Adelup separated from GovGuam on New Year's Eve and was hired back on New Year's Day with a $15,000 pay increase,” Barnett said, adding that breaking out information into separate websites helps with transparency, so that navigating a website for information doesn't take “hours upon hours.”

“That's why I fully support this bill with Sen. Lujan, because it takes gargantuan information with procurement … and kind of separates it away into another website. I'm not sure if it's germane or not, but maybe when we get to it, if I could cook up an amendment that would require something similar for any raises above a certain dollar amount, because I definitely think the people of Guam have a right to know and they shouldn't have to get caught scrolling through these websites trying to find these documents if the administration is unwilling to come forward and offer the information,” Barnett said.

Bill 8 was placed on third reading Monday, meaning it's up for voting later in session.