The Department of Public Health and Social Services announced the Division of Environmental Health's processing center remains closed in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

Due to the current closure, acceptance and processing of applications for new and renewing health certificates will be temporarily suspended. According to the announcement, certificates bearing expiration dates from May 22 through June 23 shall remain valid until June 23.

Furthermore, the Refresher and Interim Food Safety Health Certificate Training courses, originally scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 9, are set to be rescheduled to a later date without charge.

For more information, contact the Division of Environmental Health at https://dphss.guam.gov/division-of-environmental-health.