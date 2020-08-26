Chairman: Physicians group didn't advise PCOR1, outdoor fitness ban

The decision to go into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 or ban exercising at beaches or parks wasn’t made in consultation with the governor's physicians advisory group, said its chairman, Dr. Hoa Nguyen.

The doctor said there’s been a number of recent decisions that weren’t in concert with the advice coming from the advisory group, which was put together specifically to help guide the governor when it came to matters of COVID-19 policies.

He said when the number of COVID-19 cases started increasing earlier this month, the group recommended to the governor to go into PCOR2 with restrictions, such as closing restaurants and bars in which guidelines weren’t being followed and COVID-19 cases had been confirmed.

“We don’t really know who made the decisions because it’s not the (physicians advisory group) ... but every time they’re on the news, they say it’s the advisory (board’s) decision and we all kind of scratch our heads,” he said. “We didn’t make those decisions, like the PCOR 1 ... the lockdown of the park and beach for exercise.”

In addition, he said, the mass testing that Public Health keeps doing is not a decision that came from the advisory group “because we know the capacity numbers.”

Nguyen said the number of tests the Department of Public Health and Social Services is able to run daily has been exceeded by the number of samples collected.

“They have the capacity for doing 250-300 tests a day but they didn’t say that to the public. So what’s the use of doing 1,000 tests a weekend when you can’t run (results) until a week or 10 days later?” he asked.

“That defeats the purpose of mass testing,” he said.

He said having people, possibly COVID-19 positive, walk around for the whole week means “you’ve lost that opportunity” to contain the virus.

He also noted that the clinics are no longer able to test people who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients because Public Health hasn't provided the test kits. He doesn’t understand the reasoning behind that.

“The decision of Public Health not testing close contact like they used to was made before it was discussed with us,” he said, adding his clinic employees have been yelled at because people want to be tested but per the DPHSS guidelines the clinic can’t.

“If you come in contact with someone who is positive, you tell me I can’t test you, so how are we controlling the virus? It doesn’t make any sense. We’re in the middle of the pandemic and we’re restricting our tests.”

“Those are stuff that they have to listen to physicians,” Nguyen said, rather than listening to administrators or dentists. “They are not physicians so they need to learn to listen to physicians because they are at the front lines,” Nguyen added. “If they sit at the desk, they have no idea what’s going on out there.”

Science and data

The physicians advisory group was created at the start of the pandemic and comprises doctors from Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City, and large and small clinics, with the idea of providing information to help guide decision-making based on science and data.

“This group is strictly volunteer,” he said, noting the doctors have to take four to six hours a week to discuss the current situation and give the governor what they believe is the best way forward.

Nguyen, who spoke with The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday afternoon, said he was preparing for a meeting that night with DPHSS “and we’re going to tell them really that if the decision the advisory group makes ... and you go against that … what’s the use of us taking our time to meet for?”

He said the decision to go to PCOR1, from PCOR3, didn’t follow the guidelines they’d adopted.

“But the governor made the decision based on what she sees or hears,” he said. “We wanted to close certain restaurants because the spike ... based on the data ... there were four or five restaurants that had a break in protocol at the same time. ... The dine-in restaurants, the gym and the bar ... those were the places we wanted to shut down."

“We didn’t think it was the right decision to shut down everything,” he added. “But like I said … we don’t know where that decision came from.”

Ban on exercise at parks makes no sense

Nguyen said the decision to shut down the beaches and parks to individuals exercising “makes no sense.”

“Man, I tell you, that’s not based on sciences; that’s based on what you want people to do,” he said.

He said since the pandemic started in March, many people have been under a lot of stress and exercising at the beach or park is a great way to release that stress and invigorate the mind.

“I run every morning ... that’s my sanity. I get up, I exercise, I get my energy to go see my patients,” he said.

“As a physician, I would tell my patients exercise, fresh air is the key. It’s healthy for the mind, mentally, psychologically and physically. ... People need to exercise, people need some fresh air.”

He said Guam has high rates of diabetes and high blood pressure.

“And you tell people to stay home, they’re going to eat. They’re going to get fat and they’re going to get all kinds of disease and we’ll get worse.”

Doctors have said that people with underlying medical conditions are more susceptible to getting infected with the novel coronavirus as their immune system is compromised.

Moving ahead, together

He said at Tuesday night’s meeting, they’re going to insist on communication between DPHSS, the physicians advisory group and the governor’s business advisory board.

“The three need to work together,” he said.

He said the island needs to “get out of PCOR1 very soon or we’re going to be in big trouble.”

He said the effect of people staying at home and worrying about their next paycheck and how they’re going to pay their bills is a lot of stress and that can have an impact on their health.

“You know the people that make all the decisions, they don’t have to worry about a paycheck, they all have a job,” he said, adding they also have access to health care.

On the other hand, he said his colleague Dr. Vincent Akimoto is correct when he points out that the island has thousands of unemployed people because of the pandemic. They don’t have the same access to health care as those who have jobs, Nguyen stated.

“What happens to the 30,000, 40,000 unemployed people who are out there?” he asked.

Transparency

He said moving forward, there needs to be transparency.

"They need to be transparent in testing. If Public Health can only do 250 to 300 testing a day, you have to let the public know. You can’t test 1,400. What’s the use? That’s very poor planning," he said.

Testing more than 1,400 in a day with a capacity to run only 250 tests in a single day means it takes seven to 10 days for people to hear back on their test results, Nguyen stated. In the meantime, people continue to go about their lives and that doesn't make sense, the doctor said.

"If you’re going to change the guidelines for testing, let the public know."