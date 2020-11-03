A second parishioner of Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago tested positive for COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Agana announced on Tuesday.

As a result of the positive case, the Chalan Pago church is closed starting today and will reopen on Saturday.

The individual informed parish staff of the positive results this morning. The parishioner attended 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday at the church although indications are that the individual contracted the virus elsewhere.

The parish will work with Public Health on contact tracing and will conduct thorough deep cleaning and sanitization of the church.

The Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team has also begun its work notifying those that were in close contact/proximity to the positive individual to provide guidance on the proper course of action to take.

The first positive case reported by a Chalan Pago parishioner was last Wednesday.

Chalan Pago Pastor, Father Karl Vila implemented protocols and closed the church for several days as professional cleaners conducted deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Karl ask for prayers for their parishioners and all who have contracted COVID-19.