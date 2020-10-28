A parishioner of Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago has tested positive for COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Agaña advised the community in a statement Wednesday.

Father Karl Vila was informed by the individual this afternoon and the Department of Public Health and Social Services has been notified, according to the archdiocese.

"Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church has immediately initiated archdiocese protocols to safeguard everyone in the community. The parish will work with Public Health on contact tracing and is starting thorough deep cleaning and sanitization of the church," the archdiocese stated.

Though the parishioner may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at the church, these safety protocols are being taken because the person attended Mass this past week, according to the statement.

The church will be closed today through Friday.

It will reopen Saturday for its regular evening Mass.

"We ask for everyone’s prayers for our parishioner and all who have contracted COVID-19 on Guam and worldwide. Thank you to Public Health workers and all medical personnel that are working to keep our island safe during this pandemic. Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Chalan Pago Pastor, Father Karl Villa extend gratitude and prayers to all," the archdiocese stated.