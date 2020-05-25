Chalan Pago-Ordot commits $3M for multipurpose center

Chalan Pago-Ordot has committed $3 million in solid waste funds for the construction of a multipurpose center.

Each year, the village gets an extra $150,000 from the Guam Solid Waste Authority as compensation for hosting the now-closed Ordot dump.

Host community benefits are used to fund capital improvement projects in the villages.

Residential and commercial solid waste customers pay the host community a premium surcharge.

"We've been planning for this for a long time," Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue said on Friday.

Gogue and the rest of the Chalan Pago-Ordot Municipal Planning Council recently adopted a resolution approving a $3 million budget for the multipurpose center's design and construction from the solid waste funds.

The village leaders approved the allotment of $500,000 from available Host Community Premium funds that are already in the MPC Revolving Fund accounts to initiate the project.

Future income from the solid waste funds will cover the remainder of the cost, along with matching funds through the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's community development block grant.

The resolution authorizes the mayor to coordinate with the Guam Economic Development Authority in obtaining a low-interest municipal loan of $2.5 million, for the multipurpose center's construction.

"This project could cost $5.6 million," Gogue said. It will have an open court, a multipurpose room and a concrete stage, among other things, and will be a bit smaller than the Phoenix Center, he said.

Village leaders want to build the multipurpose center in the vicinity of the Jose U. Atoigue Baseball Park and the municipal basketball and tennis courts.

It's also the planned location for a new mayor's office, advertised for bid in February. Gogue said because of COVID-19, the contract award for that project has been delayed.