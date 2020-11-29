Police officers assigned to the Central Precinct Command responded to a robbery complaint on Nov. 23 at Songs Market in Chalan Pago.

The store's attendant noted an unknown male and female were seen leaving the store without paying for two cellphones, police documents state.

As the attendant approached the suspects, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the attendant, documents state.

The suspects were seen driving away in a silver sedan on Route 4 Chalan Pago.

