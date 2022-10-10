Challengers to Guam's in-person abortion mandate get extension in appeal matter

Lawyers for two doctors challenging Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortions have a week extra to file their answer to the attorney general's appeal of the preliminary injunction placed on the law.

Guam law contains a consultation requirement that imposes a 24-hour waiting period on abortions and requires that a woman must be provided certain information "in person."

Two Hawaii-based doctors licensed to practice on Guam, Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, challenged the in-person mandate last year at the District Court of Guam. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of the doctors.

The District Court placed an injunction on the law, which the Guam Office of the Attorney General appealed.

That was all before the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization - the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that repealed decades-old precedent establishing the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

The ruling means individual states and territories can now address the abortion issue on their own. Several states have moved to restrict or ban abortions, while others have maintained or strengthened access to the procedure.

The OAG requested summary reversal of the injunction at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but that was denied.

The OAG on Sept. 14 filed an opening brief on its appeal. The answer to that brief was due Oct. 12. But lawyers for Raidoo and Kaneshiro told the 9th Circuit there is a substantial need for an extension.

"A number of unexpected professional obligations have recently arisen for counsel during the current briefing schedule, including emergency briefing, an expedited discovery schedule (including multiple depositions) and an evidentiary hearing, which must be completed between now and Oct. 12, as well as unanticipated family obligations which have required lead counsel to be out of town for some time during this period," the extension request stated.

Moreover, one of the lawyers is on extended leave and will not return until Oct. 11, while others have preexisting litigation deadlines and travel scheduled at the time, the attorneys added in their request.

The motion was unopposed, and the court ordered that the answer to the OAG's opening brief be made Oct. 19 instead, with an optional reply brief to be made within 21 days.