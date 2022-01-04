Challenging residents to grow produced, reduce imported foods

AmeriCorps Guåhan Sustainable Culture is launching the Healthy Futures Challenge on Jan. 7.

The program has multiple goals. Primarily, it aims to promote food sovereignty and food security on Guam by encouraging residents to grow their own produce, according to a press release.

“Around 90% of all food found on Guam is imported from other nations,” said Denise Crisostomo, Program Director for AmeriCorps Guåhan Sustainable Culture. “If the Guam community embraces local food production then this will lessen our reliance on imported foods while, at the same time, nurture healthier lifestyles.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Healthy Futures Challenge also seeks to address the related issue of poor nutrition which leads to childhood obesity and other health conditions. Childhood obesity has increased in Guam in the last few decades, and Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with various community organizations have noted the increase in diabetes among Guam's youth over the last few decades as processed foods and sweet drinks have become more popular.

The challenge is open to 50 participants. Registration is free and the deadline to sign up is tomorrow, Jan. 5.

GSC will equip participants with the materials and knowledge for growing nutritious foods in a series of gardening and food preparation workshops. Participants will receive guidance at every step of the growing process including sowing and saving seeds, transplanting, applying fertilizers and natural pesticides, harvesting, composting, and maintenance, according to the press release.

Major activities will take place over the course of three months with continued monitoring and support. The aspect of continued support will include providing additional seeds, seedlings, and general guidance – even after the program has ended.

To register, go to www.gusustainable.org/hfchallenge or call 671-734-GSC1 (4721).

(Daily Post Staff )