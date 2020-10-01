Guam's largest business organization Wednesday drummed up support for an Oct. 14 peaceful rally and motorcade that representatives said aims to show how the local government's pandemic-related decisions have led to business closures and job losses.

"This is without a doubt the most challenging economic period for the business community and the thousands of residents who rely on those jobs," Guam Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Christine Baleto said at the chamber's virtual general membership meeting.

So many of the island businesses are struggling and are frustrated with the current situation, she said.

Limited operations, limiting COVID-19 spread

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive orders since March have led to prolonged closures of businesses that she, along with health advisors, deem nonessential. Essential businesses also have been limited in their operations. The governor's stay-at-home order has been extended to Oct. 30. The order includes a ban on congregating.

The governor issued the orders to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Guam saw a spike in COVID-19-related deaths, which is now nearing 50, dozens of hospitalizations, and nearly 2,500 reported confirmed infections.

Businesses have asked government leaders to allow them to reopen in the midst of the pandemic, with assurances that they will follow public health restrictions of limited occupancy, social distancing, wearing masks and frequent sanitization, among other things.

Community

Sandra McKeever, chairwoman of the chamber's upcoming rally, said the purpose is to "get together as a community," from those whose businesses had to temporarily or permanently close to those who lost their jobs as a result of business closures.

Coming together, she said, sometimes "brings a little bit of healing."

"We are going to have this community outreach where we all get together and send a message to our government leaders saying 'we need to do better. We need to do more.' This is our island home that we live in, and we are going to fight for it," McKeever said.

The simultaneous "CommUNITY" rally and motorcade will be held:

Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Motorcade assembly will be at 8:30 a.m. in the GPO parking lot.

Motorcade route is from GPO to the Guam Congress Building and to Adelup.

Rally, with social distancing, will be held at the same time in front of the Guam Congress Building.

Motorcade participants can later join the rally.

"If you ever complained about what's going on on this island right now, it’s time for you to actually show it by coming out and participating. Tell your friends, tell your family, put it out on your chats," McKeever said.

Guam remains under the highest condition of pandemic readiness, and has been lifting social and business restrictions as weeks go by. Shopping malls, outdoor dining and other businesses have been allowed to reopen with restrictions.

'Vote for those who support our initiatives'

Action PAC Executive Director Laura Dacanay, the guest speaker at the chamber's general membership meeting, urged members to vote for the 12 senatorial candidates who support the political action committee's five-point goal that includes rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% and right-sizing GovGuam.

Action PAC also supports the military buildup and diversifying the local economy; improving government transparency; and a part-time Legislature.

"We need our government to work with the business community to help bring (jobs) back so we can bring back the economy within our island. It’s not how we can get more money from the businesses so you can provide more services. You need to work with the businesses," Dacanay said.

Action PAC endorsed the candidacy of four incumbents and eight challengers - two Democrats and 10 Republicans - based on the candidates' responses to the committee's survey that got a 50% response rate.

Dacanay said Action PAC continues to reach out to the other candidates.

Chamber officials echoed Dacanay's message encouraging people to register to vote, and to vote for the 12 vetted candidates.

"If we continue with the way we have been going, we know for sure nothing is going to happen so please take action, Baleto said.