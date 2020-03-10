The Guam Chamber of Commerce believes the government of Guam needs to step up its support of local businesses.

Responding to the Leon Guerrero Tenorio administration’s 5-point Temporary Economic Assistance and Mitigation (TEAM) plan, the Chamber issued a statement on Tuesday expressing concern that the plan doesn’t truly offer relief to businesses and instead defers payment of taxes, if businesses desire, and offers loans.

The Chamber maintains the plan does not address or take into consideration the “core problem” of local businesses being able to sustain adequate working hours for their employees. “Deferring business privilege tax payments for three months does not provide a company any relief if operational expenses remain status quo but income has decreased,” the Chamber stated.

On Monday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced her administration’s plan for the estimated $31.7 million impact of the coronavirus and travel cancellations of tens of thousands of visitors to Guam.

The TEAM Guam plan would allow businesses, in good standing, to voluntarily defer payment of 40% of business privilege tax due for 90 days. The government of Guam would also cover 100% of credit card fees for customers who utilize a debit or credit card at the Treasurer of Guam.

The Chamber expressed concern that while this proposal would be a great benefit for residents, the benefit cannot be availed by many businesses that pay government fees and taxes utilizing a company check.

The proposal also includes offering small business loans through the Guam Economic Development Authority that could be utilized by some businesses needing support to carry them through the next few months, but many business owners may not wish to add additional debt.

“The Guam Chamber of Commerce would like to see our government do more in stepping up its support of our Guam business- after all, without the business community there would be very little in our government coffers. We would like to see a true and robust relief plan from our government- a sound plan that would help small businesses, provide opportunities to protect employees, and one that would provide a balance,” the Chamber stated.

The administration also proposed for the Guam International Airport Authority board to rebate a percentage of fees to lower air carrier costs and for the island’s utility agencies to consider payment plan options for residential customers.