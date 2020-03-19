After meeting with major wholesale distributors and shipping lines on Thursday, the Guam Chamber of Commerce announced that supply chains remain unaffected by the COVID-19 crisis on Guam.

Wholesale distributors have ample supplies of goods and do not foresee a shortage for Guam, according to a statement from the Chamber.

Shipping lines have confirmed that shipments are on schedule. Matson has confirmed their weekly service is without delay with a ship expected next week and APL has confirmed their schedule with a ship due to port the week after next.

The Chamber said there should be no cause for alarm concerning a shortage of goods and products in the near future.