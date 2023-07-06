Business owners looking for information on how to navigate the economy in the wake of Typhoon Mawar can look to a free seminar this Friday provided by the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

The Business Recovery Summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon, according to a news release from the chamber. Registration is free but seating is limited.

Summit participants can look forward to:

• An economic recovery panel including forecasts on the state of the economy, construction, real estate and tourism post-Mawar, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

• A telecommunications panel featuring Docomo Pacific, GTA Teleguam and IT&E, from 10 to 11 a.m.

• A “Hit the Reset Button” motivational segment from Jerry Roberts of Guam Training, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

• An update on utilities provided by the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, from 1 to 2 p.m.

• An industry recovery panel featuring the Guam Contractors Association, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, and the Guam Department of Labor, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Interested participants can register online at bit.ly/438BAbi, or call 671-472-6311/8001 or email info@guamchamber.com.gu.

An exhibition will also be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. exclusively for Guam Chamber of Commerce members. It will feature representatives from various industries and government support services who will provide one-on-one assistance for businesses in their recovery efforts, and answer inquiries and questions.