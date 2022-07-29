Chamber hosts health fair for members

The Guam Chamber of Commerce is inviting its members to attend the Chamber Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. The fair, free of charge, is in partnership with the group health plan SelectCare and will be located at the Guam Chamber office in Hagåtña.

Healthy snacks will be provided. Attendees can meet with wellness and fitness experts, as well as nutritionists. Vendors who confirmed their participation for the event on Friday include:

International Health Providers.

Froots.

Health City.

Island Skin Spa.

Pacific Life Chiropractic.

Unified Fit.

STEEL Athletics.

Paradise Fitness.

American Red Cross.

SelectCare Wellness Department.

Raffle prizes will be drawn on the day of the event.

The Health Risk Assessment is National Committee for Quality Assurance certified and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliant, and evaluates the following areas:

Self-perceived health status.

Nutrition.

Biometrics.

Physical activity.

Social and mental health.

Readiness to change.

Those currently enrolled in the Chamber's health insurance program with SelectCare are highly encouraged to take the online Health Risk Assessment. To take the HRA, register/log in to the member portal at www.calvos.net, as stated in a recent press release.