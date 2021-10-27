Chamber lauds government partnership in economic diversification

The Guam Economic Diversification Working Group has made progress in helping Guam recover from financial downturns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the accompanying collapse in the island's tourism industry, the Guam Chamber of Commerce said at a membership meeting.

Christine Baleto, chairperson of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, and other chamber officials credited the partnership with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the government of Guam for the headway made to attract and stand up about a dozen new job sectors locally.

"There have been some great wins for some of these initiatives, and we're proud of the work the group is doing," Baleto said Tuesday at the chamber's virtual meeting.

The partnership began after the chamber created an economic think tank to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic. The group submitted a white paper outlining the benefits of 10 new industries, the barriers or prohibitive laws that discourage growth, and an action plan the government could use.

Proposed industries and sectors include:

- Alternative dispute resolution center.

- Captive insurance industry.

- Guam trusts.

- Relocation of high-wealth businesses/individuals.

- Pharmaceutical manufacturing.

- Ship repair.

- Safe haven port program for visiting ships.

- "Silicon Village Initiative."

- Satellite launch industry.

- Aquaculture and agriculture.

Local involvement in U.S. military ship repair has risen since efforts began, according to Joe Cruz, a leader in the working group and president of Cabras Marine Corp. The company provides a number of services for vessels, including repair of government and commercial ships.

"In the last 18 months, we've seen a significant increase in ship repair activity here in Guam – mainly because areas like Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, which were once repair points that the U.S. government had used for its vessels, were now closed," Cruz said. "As a result, Guam has become a viable option. We've been able to deliver a product that the U.S. government has found acceptable, and we're continuing to work on our major challenge, of course, which again is manpower development."

Guam Community College has sponsored several boot camps during that time frame that conclude with participants becoming employees of Cabras Marine. One held in September placed 16 students into positions at the company. The camps have produced 56 of these apprentices so far.

The governor dedicated about $3 million to support the joint efforts with the chamber, Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, shared at Tuesday's meeting.

"That, in and of itself, is an accomplishment that we are utilizing moneys in this way – to leverage our partnerships with the private sector to build on these industries," she said. "There are government agencies ... who may not be getting (American Rescue Plan) funding. And to utilize funding to shore up these industries – one of the biggest hurdles to accomplishing some of the working items that these different subcommittees have is the resources to do so. And the governor is allowing us to have the resources to do so."